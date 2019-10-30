Sing To The Lord Of Harvest – Hymn

Sing to the Lord of harvest,

Sing songs of love and praise;

With joyful hearts and voices

Your alleluias raise.

By Him the rolling seasons

In fruitful order move;

Sing to the Lord of harvest,

A joyous song of love.

By Him the clouds drop fatness,

The deserts bloom and spring,

The hills leap up in gladness,

The valleys laugh and sing.

He filleth with His fullness

All things with large increase;

He crowns the year with goodness,

With plenty, and with peace.

Bring to His sacred altar

The gifts His goodness gave,

The golden sheaves of harvest,

The souls He died to save.

Your hearts lay down before Him

When at His feet you fall,

And with your lives adore Him,

Who gave His life for all.

To God the gracious Father,

Who made us ‘very good,’

To Christ, who, when we wandered,

Restored us with His blood,

And to the Holy Spirit,

Who doth upon us pour

His blessed dews and sunshine,

Be praise forevermore!