Perishing Souls At Stake – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner,

Perishing souls at stake today!

Says the banner of Christ unfurled;

Pleading in love for help to save

Blood-bought sinners all o’er the world.

Refrain:

Perishing souls at stake, my brother,

What is all this world beside?

Perishing souls at stake, my brother,

For whom the blessed Savior died;

Perishing souls, perishing souls,

Oh, who will help to save the lost?

Perishing souls at stake we see,

Yet the Savior has died for all;

Go and invite them earnestly,

Some will surely obey the call.

Perishing souls at stake today,

There’s a famine in all the land;

Many are dying for the bread

Freely given by Jesus’ hand.

Perishing souls at stake, go tell

What the Savior has done for you;

How He redeemed thy soul from hell,

And is able to save them, too.

Perishing souls at stake we know,

Oh, do pity the sinner’s fate!

Brother and sister, will you go,

Give them warning before too late.

Perishing souls at stake today,

Can you tarry for earthly dross?

Fly to the rescue, don’t delay,

Bring the needy to Jesus’ cross.