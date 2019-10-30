Penitence – Hymn

Author: Rhoda K. Byrum
Weary and sad I come, Lord, to Thee,
Low at Thy feet I fall;
Oh, wilt Thou hear my penitent plea,
As I upon Thee call?
Weary and worn I bring unto Thee
My load of sin and care;
Lord, Thou hast suffered my soul to free,
Wilt Thou my burdens bear?
May every thought of self now depart
From this poor heart of mine;
And wilt Thou peace and glory impart—
Make me entirely Thine?
I sink beneath the all-cleansing wave,
Which now by faith I see;
Simply I trust Thy power to save,
Oh, let me rise in Thee.