Penitence – Hymn

Author: Rhoda K. Byrum

Weary and sad I come, Lord, to Thee,

Low at Thy feet I fall;

Oh, wilt Thou hear my penitent plea,

As I upon Thee call?

Weary and worn I bring unto Thee

My load of sin and care;

Lord, Thou hast suffered my soul to free,

Wilt Thou my burdens bear?

May every thought of self now depart

From this poor heart of mine;

And wilt Thou peace and glory impart—

Make me entirely Thine?

I sink beneath the all-cleansing wave,

Which now by faith I see;

Simply I trust Thy power to save,

Oh, let me rise in Thee.