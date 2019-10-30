Pearly Gates – Hymn

Author: H. R. Jeffrey

I am going to a home bright and fair,

And by faith its pearly gates I see:

Soon I’ll be among the blest over there,

For the gates will open wide for me.

Refrain:

Open wide, open wide,

Oh, the gates will open wide for me;

Open wide, open wide,

Yes, the gates will open wide for me.

There’s a mansion built for me over there,

Soon my dwelling place in heav’n shall be,

Which my Savior now has gone to prepare,

And the gates will open wide for me.

Let me hasten to my home over there,

With my Savior evermore to be;

Then in spotless robes of white I’ll appear,

For the gates will open wide for me.

Yes, I’ll enter through the gates by the blood

Which my blessed Jesus shed for me:

He has washed me in the all-cleansing flood,

And the gates will open wide for me.