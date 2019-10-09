Pastor Affirms Kanye West’s Conversion, Says He Discipled Him For Weeks

California pastor Adam Tyson recently shared on “The Pure Flix Podcast” his journey with Kanye West and believes his conversion is genuine, according to Faithwire.

Tyson first became acquainted with West after he attended his church, Placerita Bible Church in Santa Clarita, California, several times. In early June, West stayed after the service to talk with the senior pastor. Ever since, the pair have met weekly to discuss the Bible.

“[T]he first time I talked to [Kanye] the first Sunday in June, he told me, ‘I got radically saved five weeks ago,’” Tyson shared. “I said, ‘Kanye, what happened five weeks ago?’ He said, ‘I was just under the weight of my sin and I was being convicted that I was running from God, and I knew I needed to make things right, so I came to Christ. I came out of the darkness into the light.’”

“I spent about three hours just going through the gospel, making sure he understood clearly about the atonement of Jesus Christ, that God is holy, that we are sinners, that Christ came to die in the place of sinners, that by repenting and believing in him, we can have eternal life,” Tyson said. “And [West] was like, ‘Hey, man. I told you. I’ve been radically saved; I believe that message and I wanna get that message out to the world.’”

Shortly after their encounters, West bought a ranch in Wyoming but still wanted to continue their weekly meetings. So, he has flown Tyson out to his Mountain State home every Tuesday for the past four weeks.

“He’s so excited about studying the Bible,” Tyson said. “How can you say no?”

West recently launched his “Sunday Service” tour, lighting up several cities across the country with worship songs and preaching. Tyson has started making appearances at some of these shows, giving a clear gospel presentation each time.

And Tyson has seen growth in the “Jesus Walks” star.

“The fruit that I’m seeing is he’s no longer continuing in some of the sin patterns that he was before he came to Christ,” Tyson said. “Right now, every day, he is living and walking with God, so from what I can tell, there’s no reason for me not to encounter that and be a part of that,” christianheadlines reported.

