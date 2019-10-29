Palestine Song – Hymn

Author: C. W. Ross, . Music: Arranged from Alexander Zarnock.

First the line on coast we make;

Merom next, a marshy lake;

Then the Sea of Galilee,

Exactly west of Carmel, see.

The Jordan river flows thro’ both

To the Dead Sea on the south;

And the Great Sea westward lies

Stretching far as sunset skies.

Looking northward you may view

Lebanon and Hermon, too;

Carmel and Gilboa grim,

Tabor, Ebal, Gerizim.

Near Jerusalem we see

Olivet and Calvary.

Judea’s hills rise south and west

Of lonely Nebo’s lowering crest.

On Zion stands Jerusalem;

Six miles south is Bethlehem;

On Olive’s slopes is Bethany,

Bethabara by Jordan see.

Our Savior drank at Sychar’s well;

Of boyhood days let Nazareth tell;

At Cana water turned to wine,

Showed our Lord to be divine.

Capernaum by Galilee,

Near its twin Bethsaida see;

Cæsarea Phillippi

At Hermon’s base is seen to lie;

Along the coast these three appear,

Gaza, Joppa, Cæsarea;

South to Bethel we may go,

To Hebron next and Jericho.

From heathen Tyre materials came

To build a temple to God’s name;

The sorrowing widow’s son at Nain

Jesus raised to life again.

See Dan, where Jordan’s waters rise,

Beersheba nearer tropic skies;

North and south these cities stand,

And mark the length of Israel’s land.