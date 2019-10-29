Over Yonder – Hymn

Author: Henry de Fluiter

Come let us sing of homeland,

Down by the crystal sea;

Wonderful land where Jesus

Buildeth a mansion for me.

Refrain:

Over yonder,

Down by the crystal sea,

Over yonder,

There’s where I long to be;

No more sorrow, toil, grief, nor care,

In that homeland bright and fair,

Over, over there.

There is a wondrous city,

Streets of transparent gold;

Not half its glorious beauty

Has e’er to mortals been told.

Water of life there floweth,

Fruit in abundant store;

Citizens of that country

Hunger and thirst nevermore.

Come go with me to homeland,

Jesus invites you there;

Help spread the invitation,

Tell it to men everywhere.