Over Yonder – Hymn

Author: Henry de Fluiter
Come let us sing of homeland,
Down by the crystal sea;
Wonderful land where Jesus
Buildeth a mansion for me.
Refrain:
Over yonder,
Down by the crystal sea,
Over yonder,
There’s where I long to be;
No more sorrow, toil, grief, nor care,
In that homeland bright and fair,
Over, over there.
There is a wondrous city,
Streets of transparent gold;
Not half its glorious beauty
Has e’er to mortals been told.
Water of life there floweth,
Fruit in abundant store;
Citizens of that country
Hunger and thirst nevermore.
Come go with me to homeland,
Jesus invites you there;
Help spread the invitation,
Tell it to men everywhere.