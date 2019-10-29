Over The River Of Jordan We’ll Meet – Hymn

Author: Frank M. Davis
Over the River of Jordan we’ll meet,
In the beautiful by-and-by;
Loved ones long gone on before we shall greet,
In the beautiful by-and-by.
Ties of affection are broken no more,
Life is a treasure sublime on the shore,
Angelic bands wait to welcome us o’er,
In the beautiful by-and-by.
Joy will illumine each step of our way,
In the beautiful by-and-by;
Darkness will melt in the brightness of day,
In the beautiful by-and-by.
Yes, far away in the city of gold.
Teeming with pleasures to mortals untold,
We shall the face of our Saviour behold,
In the beautiful by-and-by.
Gladly we’ll join the sweet strains of the blest,
In the beautiful by-and-by;
Gladly we’ll enter the heavenly rest,
In the beautiful by-and-by.
Far from the shadows that darken this land,
We shall be one of a glorified band,
Led by the Father’s own bountiful hand,
In the beautiful by-and-by.