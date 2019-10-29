Over The River Of Jordan We’ll Meet – Hymn

Author: Frank M. Davis

Over the River of Jordan we’ll meet,

In the beautiful by-and-by;

Loved ones long gone on before we shall greet,

In the beautiful by-and-by.

Ties of affection are broken no more,

Life is a treasure sublime on the shore,

Angelic bands wait to welcome us o’er,

In the beautiful by-and-by.

Joy will illumine each step of our way,

In the beautiful by-and-by;

Darkness will melt in the brightness of day,

In the beautiful by-and-by.

Yes, far away in the city of gold.

Teeming with pleasures to mortals untold,

We shall the face of our Saviour behold,

In the beautiful by-and-by.

Gladly we’ll join the sweet strains of the blest,

In the beautiful by-and-by;

Gladly we’ll enter the heavenly rest,

In the beautiful by-and-by.

Far from the shadows that darken this land,

We shall be one of a glorified band,

Led by the Father’s own bountiful hand,

In the beautiful by-and-by.