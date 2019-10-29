Over The Line – Hymn

Author: Ellen N. Bradford
Oh, tender and sweet was the Father’s voice
As He lovingly called to me,
“Come over the line, it is only a step—
I’m waiting, My child, for thee.”
Refrain – :
“Over the line,” hear the sweet refrain,
Angels are chanting the heavenly strain;
“Over the line!”—Why should I remain
With a step between me and Jesus?
“But my sins are many, my faith is small”;
Lo! the answer came quick and clear:
“Thou needest not trust in thyself at all,
Step over the line, I’m here.”
“But my flesh is feeble,” with tears I said,
“And the way I cannot see;
I fear if I try I may sadly fail,
And thus may dishonor Thee.”
The world is so cold that I cannot go back,
Press forward I surely must;
I’ll lay my weak hand in His wounded palm,
Step over the line, and trust.
Refrain :
“Over the line,” hear the sweet refrain,
Angels are chanting the heavenly strain;
“Over the line!”—I will not remain,
I’ll cross it and go to Jesus.