Over The Line – Hymn

Author: Ellen N. Bradford

Oh, tender and sweet was the Father’s voice

As He lovingly called to me,

“Come over the line, it is only a step—

I’m waiting, My child, for thee.”

Refrain – :

“Over the line,” hear the sweet refrain,

Angels are chanting the heavenly strain;

“Over the line!”—Why should I remain

With a step between me and Jesus?

“But my sins are many, my faith is small”;

Lo! the answer came quick and clear:

“Thou needest not trust in thyself at all,

Step over the line, I’m here.”

“But my flesh is feeble,” with tears I said,

“And the way I cannot see;

I fear if I try I may sadly fail,

And thus may dishonor Thee.”

The world is so cold that I cannot go back,

Press forward I surely must;

I’ll lay my weak hand in His wounded palm,

Step over the line, and trust.

Refrain :

“Over the line,” hear the sweet refrain,

Angels are chanting the heavenly strain;

“Over the line!”—I will not remain,

I’ll cross it and go to Jesus.