Over 200 Bibles Set Ablaze Outside U.S. Church On Easter Morning

Police in Tennessee are investigating the suspicious burning of over 200 Bibles that unfolded Easter morning outside Greg Locke’s Church.

“The trailer, containing Bibles, had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “To uphold the integrity of the ongoing investigation, other specific details cannot be provided at this time.”

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department reportedly extinguished the fire upon arrival at the scene.

US President Joe Biden declares Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility

The torched trailer was reportedly left near Global Vision Bible Church, a house of worship in Mt. Juliet led by Pastor Greg Locke.

The preacher, known for sharing his political and social views, took to Facebook Sunday morning to respond to the ordeal.

“This morning at 6:00 a.m., our security cameras caught a man dropping off a trailer in the middle of the intersection and blocking the road into our church,” Locke wrote on his Facebook page. “He then got out and set fire to an entire trailer full of Bibles right in front of our church.”

“I’ve Been Born Again”: Hollywood Actor Declares, Now On A Mission To Share His Faith

According to The Tennessean, Locke said the inferno was “100% directed at” the church.

“It blocked the entrance to our campus and the fact that it was an entire load of Bibles is rather conclusive proof that it was most assuredly directed at us,” he said. “It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service,” Faithwire reports.

Church Members Miraculously Survive Deadly Tornado That Completely Destroyed Church Building