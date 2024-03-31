US President Joe Biden declares Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility

United States President Joe Biden has declared Easter Sunday “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

The International Transgender Day of Visibility was created on March 31, 2009, and has continued to be celebrated every March 31.

The day was created to honour transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination they continue to face.

The White House disclosed that Biden’s declaration was backed by the US Constitution.

According to Biden: “Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our nation and to work towards eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Since its inception, the Biden administration has made LGBT activism a cornerstone of its policy priorities. He boasted in his statement that he appointed transgender leaders to his administration and ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in the military.

