GOP Demands President Biden Apologize To Christians For Declaring Easter ‘Trans Day Of Visibility’

United States President Joe Biden has come under fire for declaring Easter Sunday, one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

In his proclamation on Friday 29th, the President said, “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

The Republican Party is demanding that the President apologize to the Christian community for such declaration.

The Trump campaign, through spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, blasted Biden for the “appalling and insulting” decision, as reported by The Associated Press. “We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt also condemned the Biden administration for prohibiting children from submitting religious-themed designs for the White House’s Easter Art Event. “Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated on X that the Biden White House has “betrayed” Easter’s central tenet — the resurrection of Jesus Christ — by banning religious symbols in the art contest and declaring “Transgender Day” on Easter Sunday.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Andrew T. Walker wrote: “While American Christians celebrate the pinnacle of their faith on Resurrection Sunday on March 31 (the faith that nourished the American experience), the Decency is Back™️ caucus in the Biden administration are celebrating the same day as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ Read the room, you degenerate neo-gnostics. Maybe they’ll muster the courage to say something about Easter, especially from this supposedly ‘Catholic’ President, but we know their true priorities are desecrating the human body, not celebrating its renewal through Jesus’s resurrection, as reported by The Christian Post”

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also responded on X, stating: “This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped.”

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy questioned the choice of date for Transgender Visibility Day on X, viewing it as a direct assault on Christianity. “I wonder how he came up with that date,” he wrote.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., also criticized the administration. “This is a direct assault on Christianity. Yet another attack on religion and traditions by this administration,” he wrote.