Author: H. W. Baker

Out of the deep I call

To Thee, O Lord, to Thee.

Before Thy throne of grace I fall;

Be merciful to me.

Out of the deep I cry,

The woeful deep of sin,

Of evil done in days gone by,

Of evil now within;

Out of the deep of fear

And dread of coming shame;

All night till morning watch is near

I plead the precious name.

Lord, there is mercy now,

As ever was, with Thee.

Before Thy throne of grace I bow;

Be merciful to me.