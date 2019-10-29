Our Lord Is Now Rejected, And By The World Disowned – Hymn

Author: El Nathan

Our Lord is now rejected,

And by the world disowned,

By the many still neglected,

And by the few enthroned;

But soon He’ll come in glory!

The hour is drawing nigh,

For the crowning day is coming

By-and-by.

O the crowning day is coming,

Is coming by-and-by,

When our Lord shall come in power

And glory from on high.

O the glorious sight will gladden

Each waiting, watchful eye,

In the crowning day that’s coming

By-and-by.

The heavens shall glow with splendor,

But brighter far than they,

The saints shall shine in glory,

As Christ shall them array.

The beauty of the Savior

Shall dazzle every eye,

In the crowning day that’s coming

By-and-by.

Our pain shall then be over,

We’ll sin and sigh no more,

Behind us all of sorrow,

And naught but joy before,

A joy in our Redeemer,

As we to Him are nigh,

In the crowning day that’s coming

By-and-by.

Let all that look for hasten

The coming joyful day,

By earnest consecration,

To walk the narrow way;

By gathering in the lost ones,

For whom our Lord did die,

For the crowning day that’s coming

By-and-by.