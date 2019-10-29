Our Lord Is Now Rejected, And By The World Disowned – Hymn

Author: El Nathan
Our Lord is now rejected,
And by the world disowned,
By the many still neglected,
And by the few enthroned;
But soon He’ll come in glory!
The hour is drawing nigh,
For the crowning day is coming
By-and-by.
O the crowning day is coming,
Is coming by-and-by,
When our Lord shall come in power
And glory from on high.
O the glorious sight will gladden
Each waiting, watchful eye,
In the crowning day that’s coming
By-and-by.
The heavens shall glow with splendor,
But brighter far than they,
The saints shall shine in glory,
As Christ shall them array.
The beauty of the Savior
Shall dazzle every eye,
In the crowning day that’s coming
By-and-by.
Our pain shall then be over,
We’ll sin and sigh no more,
Behind us all of sorrow,
And naught but joy before,
A joy in our Redeemer,
As we to Him are nigh,
In the crowning day that’s coming
By-and-by.
Let all that look for hasten
The coming joyful day,
By earnest consecration,
To walk the narrow way;
By gathering in the lost ones,
For whom our Lord did die,
For the crowning day that’s coming
By-and-by.