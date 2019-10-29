Our Great Saviour – Hymn

Author: J. Wilbur Chapman

Jesus! what a friend for sinners!

Jesus! lover of my soul;

Friends may fail me, foes assail me,

He, my Savior, makes me whole.

Refrain:

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

Hallelujah! what a friend!

Saving, helping, keeping, loving,

He is with me to the end.

Jesus! what a strength in weakness!

Let me hide myself in Him;

Tempted, tried, and sometimes failing,

He, my strength, my vict’ry wins. [Refrain]

Jesus! what a help in sorrow!

While the billows o’er me roll,

Even when my heart is breaking,

He, my comfort, helps my soul. [Refrain]

Jesus! what a guide and keeper!

While the tempest still is high,

Storms about me, night o’ertakes me,

He, my pilot, hears my cry. [Refrain]

Jesus! I do now receive Him,

More than all in Him I find,

He hath granted me forgiveness,

I am His, and He is mine. [Refrain