Our God, Our Help In Ages Past – Hymn

Author: Isaac Watts

Our God, our Help in ages past,

Our Hope for years to come,

Our Shelter from the stormy blast,

And our eternal Home!

Under the shadow of your throne

Your saints have dwelt secure;

Sufficient is your arm alone,

And our defense is sure.

Before the hills in order stood,

Or earth received her frame,

From everlasting you are God,

To endless years the same.

A thousand ages in Your sight,

Are like an evening gone;

Short as the watch that ends the night,

Before the rising sun.

The busy tribes of flesh and blood,

with all their lives and cares,

are carried downward by Your flood,

and lost in foll’wing years.

Time, like an ever-rolling stream,

Bears all its sons away;

they fly forgotten, as a dream

dies at the op’ning day.

Our God, our Help in ages past,

Our Hope for years to come,

O be our guard while troubles last,

And our eternal home.