Our Blest Redeemer, Ere He Breathed – Hymn

Author: H Auber

Our blest Redeemer, ere He breathed

His tender last farewell,

A Guide, a Comforter, bequeathed

With us to dwell.

He came in tongues of living flame

To teach, convince, subdue,

All powerful as the wind He came

As viewless too.

He came sweet influence to impart,

A gracious, willing Guest,

While He can find one humble heart

Wherein to rest.

And His that gentle voice we hear,

Soft as the breath of even,

That checks each fault, that calms each fear,

And speaks of Heav’n.

And every virtue we possess,

And every conquest won,

And every thought of holiness,

Are His alone.

Spirit of purity and grace,

Our weakness, pitying, see:

O make our hearts Thy dwelling place

And worthier Thee.

He came in semblance of a dove,

With sheltering wings outspread,

The holy balm of peace and love

On earth to shed.