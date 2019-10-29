Others – Hymn

Lord help me live from day to day

In such a self forgetful way,

That ever when I kneel to pray

My prayer shall be for others.

Refrain:

Others Lord yes others,

Let this my motto be,

Help me to live for others,

That I may live like Thee;

Help me to live for others,

That I may live like Thee.

Help me in all the things I do

To ever be sincere and true,

And know that all I do for you,

Must needs be done for others.

Let self be crucified and slain

And buried deep; and all in vain

May efforts be to rise again,

Unless to live for others.

And when on earth my work is done,

And my new work in heaven’s begun

May I forget the crown I’ve won

While thinking still of others.