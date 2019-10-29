Opening Song – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor

Once again we come to the house of God,

To unite in songs of praise;

To extol with joy our Redeemer’s name,

And to tell His wondrous ways.

Refrain:

To Thy house, O Lord, with rejoicing we come,

For we know that we are Thine;

We will worship Thee in the Bible way,

As the evening light doth shine.

In the days gone by, Thou hast been our stay,

Thou hast led us safely on

To the blessed light of the present day,

Where the darkness now is gone.

May our hearts, O Lord, e’er united be

In true fellowship and love;

May Thy will be done by us here on earth,

As by angel hosts above.

May our prayers ascend as an incense sweet,

And our praise accepted be,

As in gratitude all our hearts o’erflow

In a tribute unto Thee.