Onward, Little Soldiers – Hymn

Author: James Rowe
Onward, little soldiers, bravely onward go;
Right about for Jesus, learn to face the foe;
Jesus is your Leader, and your soul will shield;
Onward, little soldiers, to the battlefield.
Refrain:
Onward, little soldiers, bravely onward go;
Right about for Jesus, learn to face the foe.
Onward, little soldiers, in the gospel light;
Keep your banner waving, and your armor bright;
Follow Jesus closely, and from fear be free;
Let your weapons always love and kindness be.
Onward, little soldiers, onward every day,
Full of love for Jesus, eager for the fray;
Every hour that passes, Even you may win
Victories for Jesus over doubt and sin.