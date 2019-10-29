Onward, Little Soldiers – Hymn

Author: James Rowe

Onward, little soldiers, bravely onward go;

Right about for Jesus, learn to face the foe;

Jesus is your Leader, and your soul will shield;

Onward, little soldiers, to the battlefield.

Refrain:

Onward, little soldiers, bravely onward go;

Right about for Jesus, learn to face the foe.

Onward, little soldiers, in the gospel light;

Keep your banner waving, and your armor bright;

Follow Jesus closely, and from fear be free;

Let your weapons always love and kindness be.

Onward, little soldiers, onward every day,

Full of love for Jesus, eager for the fray;

Every hour that passes, Even you may win

Victories for Jesus over doubt and sin.