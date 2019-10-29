Only Thy Presence – Hymn

Author: Frances J. Crosby

Only Thy presence, O Savior divine,

Only Thy Spirit to witness with mine;

Only Thine image of love on my breast,

Seal of forgiveness, assurance of rest.

Refrain:

What though the billows like mountains may swell—

All will be well, yes, all will be well;

Under Thy shadow in peace I shall dwell—

All, all will be well.

Only Thy presence to lead me aright,

Out of the darkness and into the light;

Only a whisper to tell Thou art near,

Only Thy sunshine to banish my fear.

Only Thy presence when trials I bear,

Lifting so gently my burden of care;

Only Thy presence to show me the way,

Home to the mansions of infinite day.

Only Thy presence when wild is the gale,

Only Thy presence when rent is my sail;

Only Thy presence my vessel to guide

Into the harbor and over the tide.