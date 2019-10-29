Only One Narrow Way – Hymn

Author: Birdie E. Fink

Only one narrow way, “I am the way”;

Only one open door, “I am the door”;

Only one Shepherd kind, to heal the sick and blind;

Only one reeking cross for souls that are lost.

Refrain:

Only one narrow way, “I am the way”;

Only one open door, “I am the door.”

Only one mind and mouth, all speak the same;

Only one church of God, kept in His name;

Only one gentle Hand to lead the little band,

Only one holy plane, one heaven to gain.

Oh, see His crimson blood flowing for all;

Behold thy patient Friend drinking life’s gall;

Only one rest complete, low at His lovely feet,

Only one fountain free, ’tis flowing for thee.