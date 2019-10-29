Only One Narrow Way – Hymn

Author: Birdie E. Fink
Only one narrow way, “I am the way”;
Only one open door, “I am the door”;
Only one Shepherd kind, to heal the sick and blind;
Only one reeking cross for souls that are lost.
Refrain:
Only one narrow way, “I am the way”;
Only one open door, “I am the door.”
Only one mind and mouth, all speak the same;
Only one church of God, kept in His name;
Only one gentle Hand to lead the little band,
Only one holy plane, one heaven to gain.
Oh, see His crimson blood flowing for all;
Behold thy patient Friend drinking life’s gall;
Only one rest complete, low at His lovely feet,
Only one fountain free, ’tis flowing for thee.