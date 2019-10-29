One Lost Lamb – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley

Ninety-nine were safely sheltered,

Lying in the Shepherd’s fold;

Only one small lamb had wandered

O’er the mountains bare and cold.

Refrain:

O’er the mountain goes the Shepherd,

O’er the steep and rugged way;

On the night winds hear Him calling,

Seeking for His lamb astray.

Dearer to the loving Shepherd

Seems the one lost lamb astray

Than the sheltered nine and ninety,

So He seeks it far away.

Over crags, the lost one seeking,

Goes the Shepherd through the storm:

Then with joyful heart He bears it

Homeward on His gentle arm.

Sinner, Jesus died in mercy,

That thy soul might ransomed be;

Through the wounds that save the wand’rer

Flows His precious blood for thee.