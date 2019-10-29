Only In Thee – Hymn

Author: Thomas O. Chisholm

Only in Thee, O Savior mine,

Dwelleth my soul in peace divine,

Peace that the world, though all combine,

Never can take from me.

Pleasures of earth, so seemingly sweet,

Fail at the last my longings to meet;

Only in Thee my bliss is complete,

Only, dear Lord, in Thee!

Only in Thee a radiance bright,

Shines like a beacon in the night,

Guiding my pilgrim bark aright,

Over life’s trackless sea.

Only in Thee, when troubles molest,

When with temptation I am oppressed,

There is a sweet pavilion of rest,

Only, dear Lord, in Thee!

Only in Thee, when days are drear,

When neither sun nor stars appear,

Still I can trust and feel no fear,

Sing when I cannot see.

Only in Thee, whatever betide,

All of my need is freely supplied;

There is no help nor helper beside,

Only, dear Lord, in Thee!

Only in Thee, dear Savior, slain,

Losing Thy life my own to gain,

Trusting, I’m cleansed from ev’ry stain;

Thou art my only plea.

Only in Thee my heart will delight,

Till in that land where cometh no night

Faith will be lost in heavenly sight,

Only, dear Lord, in Thee!