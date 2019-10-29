Only An Earthen Vessel – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor

I am only an earthen vessel

That Jesus may use as He will,

Whether much I may do in His vineyard,

Or small be the place that I fill.

Refrain:

I am only an earthen vessel,

But Jesus has pleasure in me;

While I gladly submit to His purpose,

A vessel to honor I’ll be.

I am only an earthen vessel,

But cleansed by the Master’s dear hand;

He hath placed me just where He would have me,

And ready for service I stand.

I am only an earthen vessel,

All excellence is of the Lord;

For alone I am worthless and empty,

And nothing of profit afford.

I am only an earthen vessel,

The graces within are not mine,

For the love and the power and glory

Belong to the Savior divine.