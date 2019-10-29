Only An Earthen Vessel – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor
I am only an earthen vessel
That Jesus may use as He will,
Whether much I may do in His vineyard,
Or small be the place that I fill.
Refrain:
I am only an earthen vessel,
But Jesus has pleasure in me;
While I gladly submit to His purpose,
A vessel to honor I’ll be.
I am only an earthen vessel,
But cleansed by the Master’s dear hand;
He hath placed me just where He would have me,
And ready for service I stand.
I am only an earthen vessel,
All excellence is of the Lord;
For alone I am worthless and empty,
And nothing of profit afford.
I am only an earthen vessel,
The graces within are not mine,
For the love and the power and glory
Belong to the Savior divine.