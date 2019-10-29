Only A Step To The Grave – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley

Soon time will be ended, eternity’s near,

It is only a step to the grave;

God’s warnings are sounding, oh, will you not hear?

It is only a step to the grave.

Refrain:

It is only a step to the grave,

It is only a step to the grave;

O sinner, awake, your soul is at stake,

And it’s only a step to the grave.

How near is your dying, O faltering man?

For there’s only a step to the grave;

Your life at the longest is only a span,

And there’s only a step to the grave.

Backslider in darkness, in sorrow and sin,

It is only a step to the grave;

The door may soon close that’s inviting you in,

For there’s only a step to the grave.

The end is soon coming, O sinner, beware,

For it’s only a step to the grave;

Repent, or you’ll miss that bright haven so fair,

For it’s only a step to the grave.