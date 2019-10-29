Only A Step To The Grave – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley
Soon time will be ended, eternity’s near,
It is only a step to the grave;
God’s warnings are sounding, oh, will you not hear?
It is only a step to the grave.
Refrain:
It is only a step to the grave,
It is only a step to the grave;
O sinner, awake, your soul is at stake,
And it’s only a step to the grave.
How near is your dying, O faltering man?
For there’s only a step to the grave;
Your life at the longest is only a span,
And there’s only a step to the grave.
Backslider in darkness, in sorrow and sin,
It is only a step to the grave;
The door may soon close that’s inviting you in,
For there’s only a step to the grave.
The end is soon coming, O sinner, beware,
For it’s only a step to the grave;
Repent, or you’ll miss that bright haven so fair,
For it’s only a step to the grave.