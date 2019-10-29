One Thing I Can Do – Hymn

Author: Ora H. Teasley

I thank Thee, Lord, that I can cast

My burdens all on Thee;

Though I be tempted, Thou has died

To bear them all for me.

Refrain:

O Jesus, I will cling to Thee,

I’ll love Thee more and more;

I’ll place my trembling hand in Thine

Until the battle’s o’er.

Though tried and pressed, yet I will trust,

This one thing I can do;

I’ll lean upon Thy loving breast,

Thou’lt guide me safely through.

Though raging storms about me sweep,

And fiery billows roll,

To Thee, dear Lord, I humbly trust

The keeping of my soul.