One Thing I Can Do – Hymn

Author: Ora H. Teasley
I thank Thee, Lord, that I can cast
My burdens all on Thee;
Though I be tempted, Thou has died
To bear them all for me.
Refrain:
O Jesus, I will cling to Thee,
I’ll love Thee more and more;
I’ll place my trembling hand in Thine
Until the battle’s o’er.
Though tried and pressed, yet I will trust,
This one thing I can do;
I’ll lean upon Thy loving breast,
Thou’lt guide me safely through.
Though raging storms about me sweep,
And fiery billows roll,
To Thee, dear Lord, I humbly trust
The keeping of my soul.