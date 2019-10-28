Once In Royal David’s City – Hymn

Once in royal David’s city,

Stood a lowly cattle shed,

Where a mother laid her baby

In a manger for His bed:

Mary was that mother mild,

Jesus Christ her little child.

He came down to earth from heaven,

Who is God and Lord of all,

And His shelter was a stable,

And His cradle was a stall;

With the poor and meek and lowly,

Lived on earth our Savior holy.

And through all

His wondrous childhood,

He would honor and obey,

Love and watch the lowly mother,

In whose gentle arms He lay.

Christian children all should be,

Mild, obedient, good as He.

For He is our child-hood’s pattern,

Day by day like us He grew,

He was little, weak, and helpless,

Tears and smiles like us He knew,

And He feeleth for our sadness,

And He shareth in our gladness.

And our eyes at last shall see Him,

Through His own redeeming love;

For that child so dear and gentle,

Is our Lord in heaven above,

And He leads His children on,

To the place where He is gone.

Not in that poor lowly stable,

With the oxen standing by,

We shall see Him, but in heaven,

Set at God’s right hand on high;

When like stars

His children crowned,

All in white shall be around.