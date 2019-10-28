On The Altar – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.
On the altar I abide,
And Thy Word I do believe;
Now I know I’m sanctified,
For the witness I receive.
Refrain:
I do believe, I now receive;
All on the altar I will leave.
I have died to all but Thee;
Spirit, mind, and body, soul,
Shall be Thine eternally—
Passive in Thy sweet control.
Time and talent, silver, gold,
Reputation, self, and all;
Could I, Lord, one mite withhold?
At Thy feet I prostrate fall.
Hallelujah! It is done;
I can feel the blood applied;
Holy Spirit, Father, Son,
In me evermore abide.