On The Altar – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

On the altar I abide,

And Thy Word I do believe;

Now I know I’m sanctified,

For the witness I receive.

Refrain:

I do believe, I now receive;

All on the altar I will leave.

I have died to all but Thee;

Spirit, mind, and body, soul,

Shall be Thine eternally—

Passive in Thy sweet control.

Time and talent, silver, gold,

Reputation, self, and all;

Could I, Lord, one mite withhold?

At Thy feet I prostrate fall.

Hallelujah! It is done;

I can feel the blood applied;

Holy Spirit, Father, Son,

In me evermore abide.