On The Altar – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

On the altar I abide,
And Thy Word I do believe;
Now I know I’m sanctified,
For the witness I receive.

Refrain:
I do believe, I now receive;
All on the altar I will leave.

I have died to all but Thee;
Spirit, mind, and body, soul,
Shall be Thine eternally—
Passive in Thy sweet control.

Time and talent, silver, gold,
Reputation, self, and all;
Could I, Lord, one mite withhold?
At Thy feet I prostrate fall.

Hallelujah! It is done;
I can feel the blood applied;
Holy Spirit, Father, Son,
In me evermore abide.

