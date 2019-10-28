On Jordan’s Bank The Baptist’s Cry – Hymn

Author: Winchester New

On Jordan’s bank the Baptist’s cry

announces that the Lord is nigh;

awake and hearken, for he brings

glad tidings of the King of kings.

Then cleansed be every breast from sin;

make straight the way for God within,

prepare we in our hearts a home

where such a mighty Guest may come.

For thou art our salvation, Lord,

our refuge and our great reward;

without thy grace we waste away

like flowers that wither and decay.

To heal the sick stretch out thine hand,

and bid the fallen sinner stand;

shine forth and let thy light restore

earth’s own true loveliness once more.

All praise, eternal Son, to thee,

whose advent doth thy people free;

whom with the Father we adore

and Holy Ghost for evermore.

Words: Charles Coffin, ;

trans. John Chandler,

Music: Winchester New

Meter: LM