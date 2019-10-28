Oh, Worship The Lord – Hymn

Author: Robert Lowry

Oh, worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness,

In the beauty of holiness, in the beauty of holiness.

Glory to the Father, abounding in mercy!

Be joyful, all ye people, and magnify Jehovah.

Refrain:

Oh, glory, hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah!

Oh, come before His presence and glorify His name.

Oh, worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness,

In the beauty of holiness, in the beauty of holiness.

Glory be to Jesus, our gracious Redeemer!

We praise Him, for He loved us, and brought a great salvation.

Oh, worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness,

In the beauty of holiness, in the beauty of holiness.

Glory to the Spirit, the Holy Revealer!

We praise Him for the light of the truth He shines within us.