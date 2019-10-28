Oh, ’tis Wonderful! – Hymn

Author: I. I. Leslie, pub.
When I was far away and lost,
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
That I was saved at such a cost!
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
Refrain:
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
Oh, ’tis wonderful,
That Jesus gave His life for me!
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
I once was blind, but now I see;
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
Was bound by sin, but now am free;
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
My guilt was all I had to bring;
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
Yet I was made His love to sing;
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
Come, sinner, now, and seek His grace,
Oh, ’tis wonderful!
And find in Him a resting place;
Oh, ’tis wonderful!