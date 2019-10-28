Oh, ’tis Wonderful! – Hymn

Author: I. I. Leslie, pub.

When I was far away and lost,

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

That I was saved at such a cost!

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

Refrain:

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

Oh, ’tis wonderful,

That Jesus gave His life for me!

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

I once was blind, but now I see;

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

Was bound by sin, but now am free;

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

My guilt was all I had to bring;

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

Yet I was made His love to sing;

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

Come, sinner, now, and seek His grace,

Oh, ’tis wonderful!

And find in Him a resting place;

Oh, ’tis wonderful!