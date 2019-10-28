Oh, The Best Friend To Have Is Jesus – Hymn

Author: P.P. Bilhorn
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus
When the cares of life upon you roll
He will heal the wounded heart
He will strength and grace impart
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.
Refrain:
The best friend to have is Jesus
The best friend to have is Jesus
He will help you when you fall
He will hear you when you call
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.
What a friend I have found in Jesus
Peace and comfort to my soul He brings
Leaning on His mighty arm
I will fear no ill nor harm
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.
Though I pass through the night of sorrow
And the chilly waves of Jordan roll
Never need I shrink nor fear
For my Savior is so near
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.
When at last to our home we gather
With the faithful who have gone before
We will sing upon the shore
Praising Him forevermore
Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.