Oh, The Best Friend To Have Is Jesus – Hymn

Author: P.P. Bilhorn

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus

When the cares of life upon you roll

He will heal the wounded heart

He will strength and grace impart

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.

Refrain:

The best friend to have is Jesus

The best friend to have is Jesus

He will help you when you fall

He will hear you when you call

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.

What a friend I have found in Jesus

Peace and comfort to my soul He brings

Leaning on His mighty arm

I will fear no ill nor harm

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.

Though I pass through the night of sorrow

And the chilly waves of Jordan roll

Never need I shrink nor fear

For my Savior is so near

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.

When at last to our home we gather

With the faithful who have gone before

We will sing upon the shore

Praising Him forevermore

Oh, the best friend to have is Jesus.