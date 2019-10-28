Oh, Praise The Lord! – Hymn

Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!
Praise Him, all ye people!
For His merciful kindness is great toward us,
And the truth of the Lord endureth forever;
Praise ye the Lord!
Refrain:
Praise Him, praise Him!
Praise ye the Lord!
Praise Him, praise Him!
Praise ye the Lord!
Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!
Praise Him for His goodness;
For He saveth His people from all their sins,
And preserveth the souls of all who will trust Him;
Praise ye the Lord!
Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!
He is strong and mighty;
For He keepeth our steps that we shall not fall,
And delivers His saints from all their temptations;
Praise ye the Lord!
Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!
For His love unfailing;
He doth tenderly lead in the path of peace,
And His name is a refuge from the oppressor;
Praise ye the Lord!