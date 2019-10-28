Oh, Praise The Lord! – Hymn

Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!

Praise Him, all ye people!

For His merciful kindness is great toward us,

And the truth of the Lord endureth forever;

Praise ye the Lord!

Refrain:

Praise Him, praise Him!

Praise ye the Lord!

Praise Him, praise Him!

Praise ye the Lord!

Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!

Praise Him for His goodness;

For He saveth His people from all their sins,

And preserveth the souls of all who will trust Him;

Praise ye the Lord!

Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!

He is strong and mighty;

For He keepeth our steps that we shall not fall,

And delivers His saints from all their temptations;

Praise ye the Lord!

Oh, praise the Lord, all ye nations!

For His love unfailing;

He doth tenderly lead in the path of peace,

And His name is a refuge from the oppressor;

Praise ye the Lord!