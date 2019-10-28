Oh, My Saviour Crucified Near Thy Cross Would I Abide – Hymn

Author: Robert Chapman

OH, my Saviour crucified

Near Thy cross would I abide,

Gazing with adoring eye

On Thy dying agony.

Jesus bruised and put to shame,

Tells us all Jehova’s name;

God is love, I surely know

By the Saviour’s depths of woe.

In His spotless soul’s distress,

We perceive our guiltiness;

Oh how vile our low estate,

Since my ransom was so great!

Dwelling on Mount Calvary,

Contrite shall our spirit be,

Rest and holiness shall find

Fashioned like our Saviour’s mind.

God is love I surely know,

In the Saviour’s depth of woe,

In the Sinless, in God’s sight,

Sin is justly brought to light.

Rent the veil that closed the way

To my home of heavenly day,

In the flesh of Christ the Lord,

Ever be His name adored!