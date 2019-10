Oh How He Loves Me – Hymn

Author: Johnson Oatman

I have a friend, a precious Friend,

O how He loves me;

He says his love will never end,

O how He loves me.

Refrain::

O how He loves me

O how He loves me

I know not why I only cry

O how He loves me

Why He should come, I cannot tell,

O how He loves me;

In my poor broken heart to dwell,

O how He loves me.

He died to save my soul from death,

O how He loves me;

I’ll praise him while he gives me breath,

O how he loves me.

He walks with me along lifes road,

O how he loves me;

He carries every heavy load,

O how He loves me.

He has a home prepared for me,

O how he loves me;

With him Ill spend eternity,

O how he loves me.