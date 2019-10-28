Oh, Happy Man Whose Hopes Rely – Hymn

Author: Isaac Watts

Oh, happy man whose hopes rely

On Israel’s God! He made the sky

And earth and seas and all their train;

His truth forever stands secure;

He saves the oppressed, He feeds the poor,

And none shall find His promise vain.

The Lord gives vision to the blind;

The Lord supports the fainting mind;

He sends the laboring conscience peace,

He helps the stranger in distress,

The widow and the fatherless,

And grants the prisoner sweet release.

I’ll praise Him while He lends me breath,

And when my voice is lost in death,

Praise shall employ my nobler powers;

My days of praise shall ne’er be past

While life and thought and being last,

Or immortality endures.