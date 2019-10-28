Oh, Happy Home – Hymn

Author: Karl J. Spitta

Oh, happy home, where Thou art loved the dearest,

Thou loving Friend and Savior of our race,

And where among the guests there never cometh

One who can hold such high and honored place!

Oh, happy home, where two in heart united

In holy faith and blessed hope are one,

Whom death a little while alone divideth,

And cannot end the union here begun.

Oh, happy home, whose little ones are given

Early to Thee in humble faith and prayer,

To Thee, their Friend, who from the heights of heaven

Guides them, and guards with more than mother’s care.

Oh, happy home, where each one serves Thee, lowly,

Whatever his appointed work may be,

Till every common task seems great and holy,

When it is done, O Lord, as unto Thee.

Oh, happy home, where Thou art not forgotten,

Where joy is overflowing, full and free!

Oh, happy home, where every wounded spirit

Is brought, Physician, Comforter, to Thee—

Until at last, when earth’s day’s work is ended,

All meet Thee in the blessed home above,

From whence Thou camest, where Thou hast ascended,

Thy everlasting home of peace and love!