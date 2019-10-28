Oh, Come, Angel Band – Hymn

Author: Jefferson Hascall, pub.

My latest sun is sinking fast,

My race is nearly run;

My strongest trials now are past,

My triumph is begun.

Refrain:

Oh, come, angel band,

Come and around me stand;

Oh, bear me away on your snowy wings

To my eternal home;

Oh, bear me away on your snowy wings

To my eternal home.

I know I’m near the holy ranks

Of friends and kindred dear—

I hear the waves on Jordan’s banks,

The crossing must be near.

I’ve almost reached my heav’nly home,

My spirit loudly sings;

Thy holy ones, behold, they come!

I hear the noise of wings.

Oh, bear my longing heart to Him,

Who bled and died for me;

Whose blood now cleanses from all sin,

And gives me victory.