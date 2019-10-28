Obedience – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

By Thy blessed word obeying,

Lord, we prove our love sincere;

For we hear Thee gently saying,

“Love will do as well as hear.”

Refrain:

Dear Redeemer, we would hallow

All Thy word so firm and true;

In Thy footsteps meekly follow,

Thy commands we love to do.

Feigned hearts Thy name professing,

Thy commandments cast aside;

But we feel Thy great salvation,

And in all Thy truth abide.

Every word Thy mouth hath spoken

Is essential to our life;

All Thy mandates love betoken,

To oppose them is but strife.

In Thy wisdom, Lord, confiding,

We will follow in Thy way;

With Thy love in us abiding,

’Tis delightful to obey.

Each commandment Thou hast given

Is a waymark on the road;

Leading up from earth to heaven,

To the blessed throne of God.