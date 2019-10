Author: Johannes D. Falk

O thou joyful, O thou wonderful

Grace revealing Christmastide!

Jesus came to win us

From all sin within us;

Glorify the Holy Child!

O thou joyful, O thou wonderful

Love revealing Christmastide!

Loud hosannas singing,

And all praises bringing,

May Thy love with us abide!

O thou joyful, O thou wonderful

Peace revealing Christmastide!

Darkness disappeareth,

God’s own light now neareth;

Peace and joy to all betide.