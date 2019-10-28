O Precious Savior! – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren
O precious Savior!
O precious Savior!
Wearing the thorns on Thy brow;
Help me to love Thee,
Could I despise Thee?
No, for Thou lovest me now.
O precious Savior!
O precious Savior!
Bleeding on Calvary’s tree;
Bearing such torment,
Suff’ring so freely,
Dying to save even me.
O precious Savior!
O precious Savior!
In the cold grave Thou didst lie;
But Thou hast risen
And gone to heaven,
Our home preparing on high.
O precious Savior!
O precious Savior!
Reigning o’er sin and the grave;
Grant us each moment,
Through Thy atonement,
Grace all-abounding to save.