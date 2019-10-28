O Precious Savior! – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

O precious Savior!

O precious Savior!

Wearing the thorns on Thy brow;

Help me to love Thee,

Could I despise Thee?

No, for Thou lovest me now.

O precious Savior!

O precious Savior!

Bleeding on Calvary’s tree;

Bearing such torment,

Suff’ring so freely,

Dying to save even me.

O precious Savior!

O precious Savior!

In the cold grave Thou didst lie;

But Thou hast risen

And gone to heaven,

Our home preparing on high.

O precious Savior!

O precious Savior!

Reigning o’er sin and the grave;

Grant us each moment,

Through Thy atonement,

Grace all-abounding to save.