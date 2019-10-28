O Love Divine – Hymn

Author: Clara M. Brook

O love divine! no soul has e’er

Thy wondrous depths explored;

O priceless gift! we fain would have

Thy riches on us poured.

Let mortals join with all their might,

Let earth and heaven both unite

To sing thy praise both day and night—

The half can ne’er be told.

O love divine, what treasures yet

Within thy coffers lie!

The gold and silver of the earth

Would not thy riches buy.

E’en though the sands upon the shore

Of every sea should turn to ore

Of choicest metal, ’twere no more

Than naught compared to thee.

O love divine, in thee our souls

Eternal pleasures find,

Surpassing all that earth could give,

Were all its pow’rs combined.

Thy music sweet we love to sing,

Our spirits e’er to thee would cling,

An off’ring now of praise we bring,

In humble sacrifice.

O love divine, ’tis wonderful

That mortals here below

May share thy grace most excellent,

Thy wondrous power know!

Around our hearts fore’er entwine,

And let thy beauties in us shine,

That we may be, O love divine,

Completely lost in thee.