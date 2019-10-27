O Jesu, Thou The Beauty Art – Hymn

Author: Bernard of Clairvaux
O Jesu, Thou the beauty art
Of angel worlds above;
Thy Name is music to the heart,
Enchanting it with love.
Celestial sweetness unalloyed!
Who eat Thee hunger still:
Who drink of Thee still feel a void,
Which naught but Thou can fill.
O my sweet Jesus! hear the sighs
Which unto Thee I send;
To Thee mine inmost spirit cries,
My being’s hope and end!
Stay with us, Lord, and with Thy light
Illume the soul’s abyss;
Scatter the darkness of our night,
And fill the world with bliss.
O Jesu! spotless virgin-flower!
Our life and joy! To Thee
Be praise, beatitude, and power
Through all eternity.