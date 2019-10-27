O Jesu, Thou The Beauty Art – Hymn

Author: Bernard of Clairvaux

O Jesu, Thou the beauty art

Of angel worlds above;

Thy Name is music to the heart,

Enchanting it with love.

Celestial sweetness unalloyed!

Who eat Thee hunger still:

Who drink of Thee still feel a void,

Which naught but Thou can fill.

O my sweet Jesus! hear the sighs

Which unto Thee I send;

To Thee mine inmost spirit cries,

My being’s hope and end!

Stay with us, Lord, and with Thy light

Illume the soul’s abyss;

Scatter the darkness of our night,

And fill the world with bliss.

O Jesu! spotless virgin-flower!

Our life and joy! To Thee

Be praise, beatitude, and power

Through all eternity.