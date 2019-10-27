O Day So Wondrous – Hymn

Author: Harold Marlow,

O day so wondrous,

We take thee to us,

And wear thy glory

In all our hearts;

Thou givest gladness,

Thou soothest sadness,

Through thy bright sunshine,

All care departs.

Refrain:

Sing, sing, sing of His glory;

Sing, sing, sing while we may;

God gives, God gives the sunshine,

He gives, He gives the day!

Behold about us,

Beneath, above us,

All nature trembles,

Throbbing with life;

We sing, confessing

God’s fullest blessing,

O day so holy,

Calming all strife.

Then join our voices

In happy chorus,

His angels watch us,

And with us sing;

They are about us,

Though far above us,

And, like the sunshine,

God’s blessing bring.