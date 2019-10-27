O Day So Wondrous – Hymn

Author: Harold Marlow,
O day so wondrous,
We take thee to us,
And wear thy glory
In all our hearts;
Thou givest gladness,
Thou soothest sadness,
Through thy bright sunshine,
All care departs.
Refrain:
Sing, sing, sing of His glory;
Sing, sing, sing while we may;
God gives, God gives the sunshine,
He gives, He gives the day!
Behold about us,
Beneath, above us,
All nature trembles,
Throbbing with life;
We sing, confessing
God’s fullest blessing,
O day so holy,
Calming all strife.
Then join our voices
In happy chorus,
His angels watch us,
And with us sing;
They are about us,
Though far above us,
And, like the sunshine,
God’s blessing bring.