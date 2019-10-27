O Day Of Peace And Gladness – Hymn

Author: Christopher Wordsworth
O day of peace and gladness,
O day of joy and light,
O balm of care and sadness,
Most beautiful, most bright;
On you the high and lowly,
Through ages joined in tune,
Sing, “Holy, holy, holy,”
To the great God triune.
On you, at the creation
The light first had its birth;
On you, for our salvation
Christ rose from depths of earth;
On you, our Lord victorious,
The Spirit sent from heav’n;
And thus on you, most glorious,
A three-fold light was giv’n.
Today on weary nations
The heav’nly manna falls;
To holy convocations
The silver trumpet calls,
Where gospel light is glowing
With pure and radiant beams,
And living water flowing
With soul-refreshing streams.