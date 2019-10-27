O Day Of Peace And Gladness – Hymn

Author: Christopher Wordsworth

O day of peace and gladness,

O day of joy and light,

O balm of care and sadness,

Most beautiful, most bright;

On you the high and lowly,

Through ages joined in tune,

Sing, “Holy, holy, holy,”

To the great God triune.

On you, at the creation

The light first had its birth;

On you, for our salvation

Christ rose from depths of earth;

On you, our Lord victorious,

The Spirit sent from heav’n;

And thus on you, most glorious,

A three-fold light was giv’n.

Today on weary nations

The heav’nly manna falls;

To holy convocations

The silver trumpet calls,

Where gospel light is glowing

With pure and radiant beams,

And living water flowing

With soul-refreshing streams.