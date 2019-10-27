O Come, Thou Stricken Lamb Of God! – Hymn

Author: N Zinzendorf

O Come, Thou stricken Lamb of God!

Who shed’st for us Thine own life-blood,

And teach us all Thy love — then pain

In life were sweet and death were gain.

Take Thou our hearts, and let them be

For ever closed to all but Thee;

Thy willing servants, let us wear

The seal of love for ever there.

How blest are they who still abide

Close sheltered by Thy watchful side;

Who life and strength from Thee receive,

And with Thee move, and in Thee live.

Ah, Lord! enlarge our scanty thought,

To know the wonders Thou hast wrought;

Unloose our stammering tongues to tell

Thy love, immense, unsearchable.

Firstborn of many brethren, Thou!

To whom both heaven and earth must bow;

Heirs of Thy shame and of Thy throne,

We bear the cross, and seek the crown.