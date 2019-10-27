O Christmas Tree – Hymn

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree!

How are thy leaves so verdant!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How are thy leaves so verdant!

Not only in the summertime,

But even in winter is thy prime.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How are thy leaves so verdant!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Much pleasure doth thou bring me!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Much pleasure doth thou bring me!

For every year the Christmas tree,

Brings to us all both joy and glee.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Much pleasure doth thou bring me!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!

Each bough doth hold its tiny light,

That makes each toy to sparkle bright.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!